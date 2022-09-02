Ex-Div Reminder for Schlumberger (SLB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/22, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.175, payable on 10/13/22. As a percentage of SLB's recent stock price of $37.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SLB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLB's low point in its 52 week range is $26.44 per share, with $49.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.62.

In Friday trading, Schlumberger Ltd shares are currently up about 2.2% on the day.

