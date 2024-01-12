Ex-Div Reminder for Quaker Houghton (KWR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/16/24, Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.455, payable on 1/31/24. As a percentage of KWR's recent stock price of $199.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KWR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWR's low point in its 52 week range is $138.6733 per share, with $221.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $203.10.

In Friday trading, Quaker Houghton shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

