Ex-Div Reminder for Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KALU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KALU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KALU's low point in its 52 week range is $53.665 per share, with $95.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.19.
In Monday trading, Kaiser Aluminum Corp. shares are currently off about 0.8% on the day.
