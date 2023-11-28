Ex-Div Reminder for Imperial Oil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 1/1/24. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $58.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 11/30/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IMO's low point in its 52 week range is $44.22 per share, with $63.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.10.
In Tuesday trading, Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.
