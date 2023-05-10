Ex-Div Reminder for Enstar Group Fixed/Float Series D Preferred Shares

On 5/12/23, Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares (Symbol: ESGRP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 6/1/23. As a percentage of ESGRP's recent share price of $22.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.96%, so look for shares of ESGRP to trade 1.96% lower — all else being equal — when ESGRP shares open for trading on 5/12/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.91%, which compares to an average yield of 7.69% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGRP shares, versus ESGR:
Below is a dividend history chart for ESGRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares (Symbol: ESGRP) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ESGR) are up about 0.5%.
