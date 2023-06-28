Ex-Div Reminder for DCP Midstream Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units

On 6/30/23, Dcp Midstream LP Com's 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4969, payable on 7/17/23. As a percentage of DCP.PRC's recent share price of $25.47, this dividend works out to approximately 1.95%, so look for shares of DCP.PRC to trade 1.95% lower — all else being equal — when DCP.PRC shares open for trading on 6/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.80%, which compares to an average yield of 6.89% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP.PRC shares, versus DCP:
Below is a dividend history chart for DCP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4969 on Dcp Midstream LP Com's 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:
In Wednesday trading, Dcp Midstream LP Com's 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DCP) are up about 0.1%.
