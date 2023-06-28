News & Insights

Markets
DCP.PRC

Ex-Div Reminder for DCP Midstream Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units

June 28, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 6/30/23, Dcp Midstream LP Com's 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4969, payable on 7/17/23. As a percentage of DCP.PRC's recent share price of $25.47, this dividend works out to approximately 1.95%, so look for shares of DCP.PRC to trade 1.95% lower — all else being equal — when DCP.PRC shares open for trading on 6/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.80%, which compares to an average yield of 6.89% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP.PRC shares, versus DCP:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for DCP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4969 on Dcp Midstream LP Com's 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

DCP.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Dcp Midstream LP Com's 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DCP) are up about 0.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 ELT Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of MOHR
 Ansys Stock Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DCP.PRC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.