Ex-Div Reminder for Citigroup Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities

On 1/26/23, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6815, payable on 1/30/23. As a percentage of C.PRN's recent share price of $28.78, this dividend works out to approximately 2.37%, so look for shares of C.PRN to trade 2.37% lower — all else being equal — when C.PRN shares open for trading on 1/26/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.49%, which compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of C.PRN shares, versus C:

Below is a dividend history chart for C.PRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.6815 on Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities:

In Wednesday trading, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: C) are up about 0.1%.

