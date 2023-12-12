Ex-Div Reminder for Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 12/14/23, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 1/2/24. As a percentage of CIM.PRD's recent share price of $23.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.14%, so look for shares of CIM.PRD to trade 2.14% lower — all else being equal — when CIM.PRD shares open for trading on 12/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.60%, which compares to an average yield of 8.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRD shares, versus CIM:
Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are trading flat.
