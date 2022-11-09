Ex-Div Reminder for Chemed (CHE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.38, payable on 12/5/22. As a percentage of CHE's recent stock price of $488.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CHE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHE's low point in its 52 week range is $430.16 per share, with $539.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $488.08.

In Wednesday trading, Chemed Corp shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

