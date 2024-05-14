Ex-Div Reminder for BP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/16/24, BP PLC (Symbol: BP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4362, payable on 6/28/24. As a percentage of BP's recent stock price of $38.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of BP PLC to trade 1.14% lower — all else being equal — when BP shares open for trading on 5/16/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BP's low point in its 52 week range is $33.52 per share, with $40.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.03.

In Tuesday trading, BP PLC shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

