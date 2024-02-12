Ex-Div Reminder for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (Symbol: BME) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.213, payable on 2/29/24. As a percentage of BME's recent stock price of $42.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BME is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BME's low point in its 52 week range is $35.53 per share, with $43.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.62.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.