Ex-Div Reminder for Expand Energy (EXE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/11/25, Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.575, payable on 3/27/25. As a percentage of EXE's recent stock price of $96.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Expand Energy Corp to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when EXE shares open for trading on 3/11/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EXE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.39% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXE's low point in its 52 week range is $69.12 per share, with $109.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.58.

In Friday trading, Expand Energy Corp shares are currently down about 5.3% on the day.

