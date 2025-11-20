Ex-Div Reminder for Equifax (EFX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/24/25, Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/15/25. As a percentage of EFX's recent stock price of $206.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EFX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFX's low point in its 52 week range is $199.98 per share, with $281.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $208.13.

In Thursday trading, Equifax Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

