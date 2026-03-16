Ex-Div Reminder for Entravision Communications (EVC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/17/26, Entravision Communications Corp. (Symbol: EVC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of EVC's recent stock price of $3.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of Entravision Communications Corp. to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when EVC shares open for trading on 3/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EVC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.56% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVC's low point in its 52 week range is $1.755 per share, with $3.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.09.

In Monday trading, Entravision Communications Corp. shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

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