Ex-Div Reminder for Ellington Credit (EARN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/31/26, Ellington Credit Company (Symbol: EARN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.08, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of EARN's recent stock price of $4.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.81%, so look for shares of Ellington Credit Company to trade 1.81% lower — all else being equal — when EARN shares open for trading on 3/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EARN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 21.74% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EARN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EARN's low point in its 52 week range is $4.27 per share, with $6.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.39.

Ellington Credit Company is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Ellington Credit Company shares are currently down about 1.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.