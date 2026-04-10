Ex-Div Reminder for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/14/26, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (Symbol: EVF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.033, payable on 4/24/26. As a percentage of EVF's recent stock price of $5.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when EVF shares open for trading on 4/14/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EVF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.90% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVF's low point in its 52 week range is $4.845 per share, with $5.7496 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.01.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.