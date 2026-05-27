Ex-Div Reminder for Dow

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/29/26, Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 6/12/26. As a percentage of DOW's recent stock price of $34.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Dow Inc to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when DOW shares open for trading on 5/29/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DOW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOW's low point in its 52 week range is $20.4019 per share, with $42.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.15.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DOW makes up 3.90% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (Symbol: RSPM) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding DOW).

In Wednesday trading, Dow Inc shares are currently off about 2.1% on the day.

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Further DOW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.