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DBI

Ex-Div Reminder for Designer Brands (DBI)

March 24, 2026 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/26/26, Designer Brands Inc (Symbol: DBI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 4/10/26. As a percentage of DBI's recent stock price of $5.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Designer Brands Inc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when DBI shares open for trading on 3/26/26.

DBI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DBI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Designer Brands Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DBI's low point in its 52 week range is $2.175 per share, with $8.7508 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.42.

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In Tuesday trading, Designer Brands Inc shares are currently off about 2.7% on the day.

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Also see:
 Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
 BWLD Price Target
 Canadian Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> BWLD Price Target-> Canadian Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy-> More articles by this source->

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