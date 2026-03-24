Ex-Div Reminder for Designer Brands (DBI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/26/26, Designer Brands Inc (Symbol: DBI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 4/10/26. As a percentage of DBI's recent stock price of $5.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Designer Brands Inc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when DBI shares open for trading on 3/26/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DBI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DBI's low point in its 52 week range is $2.175 per share, with $8.7508 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.42.

In Tuesday trading, Designer Brands Inc shares are currently off about 2.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.