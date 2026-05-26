Ex-Div Reminder for Credit Agricole (CRARF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/27/26, Credit Agricole SA (Symbol: CRARF) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $1.13, payable on 5/28/26. As a percentage of CRARF's recent stock price of $19.59, this dividend works out to approximately 5.77%, so look for shares of Credit Agricole SA to trade 5.77% lower — all else being equal — when CRARF shares open for trading on 5/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRARF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRARF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRARF's low point in its 52 week range is $17.66 per share, with $22.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.59.

In Tuesday trading, Credit Agricole SA shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

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Further CRARF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.