Ex-Div Reminder for Commercial Metals (CMC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/16/26, Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 2/2/26. As a percentage of CMC's recent stock price of $74.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.92 per share, with $75.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.48.

In Wednesday trading, Commercial Metals Co. shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

