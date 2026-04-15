Ex-Div Reminder for Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/17/26, Clough Global Opportunities Fund (Symbol: GLO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0537, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of GLO's recent stock price of $5.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when GLO shares open for trading on 4/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.515 per share, with $6.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.87.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.