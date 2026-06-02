Ex-Div Reminder for The Cigna Group (CI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/4/26, The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.56, payable on 6/18/26. As a percentage of CI's recent stock price of $274.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of The Cigna Group to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when CI shares open for trading on 6/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CI's low point in its 52 week range is $239.51 per share, with $338.8899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $273.88.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CI makes up 4.14% of the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (Symbol: IHF) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CI).

In Tuesday trading, The Cigna Group shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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Further CI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.