Ex-Div Reminder for CADIZ's Series A Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for CDZIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.56 on CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:
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In Tuesday trading, CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CDZI) are up about 0.7%.
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