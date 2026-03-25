Ex-Div Reminder for BRT Apartments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/27/26, BRT Apartments Corp (Symbol: BRT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 4/6/26. As a percentage of BRT's recent stock price of $14.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.76%, so look for shares of BRT Apartments Corp to trade 1.76% lower — all else being equal — when BRT shares open for trading on 3/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BRT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRT's low point in its 52 week range is $13.49 per share, with $18.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.96.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BRT makes up 2.08% of the ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (Symbol: RDOG) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding BRT).

In Wednesday trading, BRT Apartments Corp shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.