Ex-Div Reminder for BRT Apartments

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BRT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BRT's low point in its 52 week range is $13.49 per share, with $18.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.96.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BRT makes up 2.08% of the ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (Symbol: RDOG) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding BRT).
In Wednesday trading, BRT Apartments Corp shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average
CIIT YTD Return
Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.