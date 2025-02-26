Ex-Div Reminder for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Preferred Limited Partnership Units

On 2/28/25, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.00% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series14 (Symbol: BIP.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 3/17/25. As a percentage of BIP.PRB's recent share price of $18.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.72%, so look for shares of BIP.PRB to trade 1.72% lower — all else being equal — when BIP.PRB shares open for trading on 2/28/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.93%, which compares to an average yield of 6.73% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of BIP.PRB shares, versus BIP:

Below is a dividend history chart for BIP.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.00% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series14:

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.00% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series14 (Symbol: BIP.PRB) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BIP) are down about 1.9%.

