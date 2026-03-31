Ex-Div Reminder for Boeing's Series A Preferred Stock

On 4/1/26, Boeing Co.'s Despository Shares RPRSTG 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BA.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of BA.PRA's recent share price of $63.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of BA.PRA to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when BA.PRA shares open for trading on 4/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.84%. The chart below shows the one year performance of BA.PRA shares, versus BA:

Below is a dividend history chart for BA.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.75 on Boeing Co.'s Despository Shares RPRSTG 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) makes up 17.18% of the Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares ETF (BOEU) which is trading higher by about 6.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding BA).

In Tuesday trading, Boeing Co.'s Despository Shares RPRSTG 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BA.PRA) is currently up about 3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BA) are up about 3.2%.

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