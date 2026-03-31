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BA.PRA

Ex-Div Reminder for Boeing's Series A Preferred Stock

March 31, 2026 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 4/1/26, Boeing Co.'s Despository Shares RPRSTG 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BA.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of BA.PRA's recent share price of $63.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of BA.PRA to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when BA.PRA shares open for trading on 4/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.84%. The chart below shows the one year performance of BA.PRA shares, versus BA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BA.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.75 on Boeing Co.'s Despository Shares RPRSTG 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

BA.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) makes up 17.18% of the Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares ETF (BOEU) which is trading higher by about 6.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding BA).

In Tuesday trading, Boeing Co.'s Despository Shares RPRSTG 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BA.PRA) is currently up about 3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BA) are up about 3.2%.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Dividend Aristocrats List
 VHT YTD Return
 Communications Services Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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