Ex-Div Reminder for Boeing's Series A Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for BA.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.75 on Boeing Co.'s Despository Shares RPRSTG 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) makes up 17.18% of the Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares ETF (BOEU) which is trading higher by about 6.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding BA).
In Tuesday trading, Boeing Co.'s Despository Shares RPRSTG 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BA.PRA) is currently up about 3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BA) are up about 3.2%.
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