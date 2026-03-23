Ex-Div Reminder for Bluerock Homes Trust (BHM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/25/26, Bluerock Homes Trust Inc (Symbol: BHM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.125, payable on 4/2/26. As a percentage of BHM's recent stock price of $10.97, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of Bluerock Homes Trust Inc to trade 1.14% lower — all else being equal — when BHM shares open for trading on 3/25/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BHM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.56% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHM's low point in its 52 week range is $8.15 per share, with $14.8121 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.97.

In Monday trading, Bluerock Homes Trust Inc shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.

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