Ex-Div Reminder for Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/23/26, Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (Symbol: BSL) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.084, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of BSL's recent stock price of $13.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when BSL shares open for trading on 4/23/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BSL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSL's low point in its 52 week range is $12.45 per share, with $14.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.20.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.