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BSL

Ex-Div Reminder for Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)

April 21, 2026 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/23/26, Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (Symbol: BSL) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.084, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of BSL's recent stock price of $13.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when BSL shares open for trading on 4/23/26.

BSL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BSL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BSL's low point in its 52 week range is $12.45 per share, with $14.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.20.

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Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

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Also see:
 Selling Puts For Income
 MCG Stock Predictions
 Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Selling Puts For Income-> MCG Stock Predictions-> Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham-> More articles by this source->

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