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Ex-Div Reminder for Blackstone (BX)

May 01, 2026 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/4/26, Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.16, payable on 5/11/26. As a percentage of BX's recent stock price of $125.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Blackstone Inc to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when BX shares open for trading on 5/4/26.

BX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Blackstone Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BX's low point in its 52 week range is $101.73 per share, with $190.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.80.

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BX makes up 12.20% of the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (Symbol: GPZ) which is trading up by about 0.6% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BX).

In Friday trading, Blackstone Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cheap Shares To Watch
 SLX shares outstanding history
 Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Shares To Watch-> SLX shares outstanding history-> Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BX
GPZ

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