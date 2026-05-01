Ex-Div Reminder for Blackstone (BX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/4/26, Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.16, payable on 5/11/26. As a percentage of BX's recent stock price of $125.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Blackstone Inc to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when BX shares open for trading on 5/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BX's low point in its 52 week range is $101.73 per share, with $190.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.80.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BX makes up 12.20% of the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (Symbol: GPZ) which is trading up by about 0.6% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BX).

In Friday trading, Blackstone Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.