Markets
BMO

Ex-Div Reminder for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

April 27, 2026 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/26, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.67, payable on 5/26/26. As a percentage of BMO's recent stock price of $151.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when BMO shares open for trading on 4/29/26.

BMO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Bank of Montreal (Quebec) 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BMO's low point in its 52 week range is $93.77 per share, with $154.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.34.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BMO makes up 2.57% of the Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (Symbol: IDVO) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding BMO).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to BMO, which trades under the symbol HBC.PR — more info ».

In Monday trading, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 BDCs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 DIST market cap history
 Shares Outstanding History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BDCs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> DIST market cap history-> Shares Outstanding History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BMO
IDVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.