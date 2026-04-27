Ex-Div Reminder for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BMO's low point in its 52 week range is $93.77 per share, with $154.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.34.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BMO makes up 2.57% of the Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (Symbol: IDVO) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding BMO).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to BMO, which trades under the symbol HBC.PR — more info ».
In Monday trading, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: BDCs Hedge Funds Are Selling
DIST market cap history
Shares Outstanding History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.