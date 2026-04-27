Ex-Div Reminder for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/29/26, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.67, payable on 5/26/26. As a percentage of BMO's recent stock price of $151.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when BMO shares open for trading on 4/29/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMO's low point in its 52 week range is $93.77 per share, with $154.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.34.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BMO makes up 2.57% of the Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (Symbol: IDVO) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding BMO).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to BMO, which trades under the symbol HBC.PR — more info ».

In Monday trading, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.