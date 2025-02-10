Ex-Div Reminder for Archrock (AROC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/12/25, Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 2/19/25. As a percentage of AROC's recent stock price of $27.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Archrock Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when AROC shares open for trading on 2/12/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AROC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AROC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AROC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.05 per share, with $30.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.48.

In Monday trading, Archrock Inc shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.