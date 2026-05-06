Ex-Div Reminder for ArcBest (ARCB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/8/26, ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 5/22/26. As a percentage of ARCB's recent stock price of $120.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARCB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCB's low point in its 52 week range is $58.16 per share, with $135.1015 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.25.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ARCB makes up 5.69% of the Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF (Symbol: CCFE) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding ARCB).

In Wednesday trading, ArcBest Corp shares are currently up about 2.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.