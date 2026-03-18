Ex-Div Reminder for Albany International (AIN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/20/26, Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 4/7/26. As a percentage of AIN's recent stock price of $54.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Albany International Corp to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when AIN shares open for trading on 3/20/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIN's low point in its 52 week range is $41.15 per share, with $75.155 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.02.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AIN makes up 6.27% of the Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: GCAD) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding AIN).

In Wednesday trading, Albany International Corp shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.