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Ex-Div Reminder for Albany International (AIN)

March 18, 2026 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/20/26, Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 4/7/26. As a percentage of AIN's recent stock price of $54.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Albany International Corp to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when AIN shares open for trading on 3/20/26.

AIN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Albany International Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AIN's low point in its 52 week range is $41.15 per share, with $75.155 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.02.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AIN makes up 6.27% of the Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: GCAD) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding AIN).

In Wednesday trading, Albany International Corp shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Mega Mergers
 HPK Stock Predictions
 Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Mega Mergers-> HPK Stock Predictions-> Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

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