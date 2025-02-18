EWX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (Symbol: EWX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.98, changing hands as high as $59.08 per share. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWX's low point in its 52 week range is $53.7001 per share, with $64.7879 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.