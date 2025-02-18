News & Insights

Markets
EWX

EWX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

February 18, 2025 — 10:54 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (Symbol: EWX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.98, changing hands as high as $59.08 per share. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average: SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, EWX's low point in its 52 week range is $53.7001 per share, with $64.7879 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.42.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 IBIT Videos
 Oracle DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> IBIT Videos-> Oracle DMA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EWX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.