Markets
SSP

E.W. Scripps Board Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan After Acquisition Bid

November 26, 2025 — 09:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The board of directors of The E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) has Wednesday approved the adoption of a limited-duration shareholder rights plan following the public disclosure of an unsolicited, non-binding acquisition proposal for the company. The rights plan is effective immediately and will expire in one year.

The rights plan is intended to protect shareholders from coercive tactics and to provide the board with time to thoroughly evaluate the offer and any other potential strategic alternatives. It also ensures that all shareholders receive full value in connection with any proposal to acquire the company.

Pursuant to the rights plan, Scripps will issue, by means of a dividend, one Class A common share right for each outstanding Class A common share and one common voting share right for each outstanding common voting share to shareholders of record on the close of business on Dec. 8, 2025.

Initially, these rights will not be exercisable and will trade with, and be represented by, the Class A common shares and the common voting shares, respectively.

Under the rights plan, the rights generally become exercisable only if a person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 10% or more of the outstanding Class A common shares.

In that situation, each holder of a Class A common share right will be entitled to purchase, at the exercise price, additional Scripps Class A common shares at a 50% discount to the then-current market price.

Except as provided in the rights plan, the board is entitled to redeem the rights at $0.001 per right.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.