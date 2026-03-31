EVSM Crowded With Sellers

In the case of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income, the RSI reading has hit 28.0 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 42.9. A bullish investor could look at EVSM's 28.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), EVSM's low point in its 52 week range is $48.63 per share, with $50.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.18. Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day.
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