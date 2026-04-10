EVR vs. HOOD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Financial - Investment Bank stocks have likely encountered both Evercore (EVR) and Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Evercore is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that EVR is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

EVR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.09, while HOOD has a forward P/E of 32.04. We also note that EVR has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. HOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71.

Another notable valuation metric for EVR is its P/B ratio of 5.56. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, HOOD has a P/B of 6.91.

Based on these metrics and many more, EVR holds a Value grade of B, while HOOD has a Value grade of F.

EVR has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than HOOD, so it seems like value investors will conclude that EVR is the superior option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.