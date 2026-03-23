EVR or HOOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Investment Bank sector might want to consider either Evercore (EVR) or Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Evercore and Robinhood Markets, Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that EVR likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than HOOD has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

EVR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.84, while HOOD has a forward P/E of 30.73. We also note that EVR has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.60.

Another notable valuation metric for EVR is its P/B ratio of 4.56. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, HOOD has a P/B of 6.98.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to EVR's Value grade of B and HOOD's Value grade of F.

EVR has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than HOOD, so it seems like value investors will conclude that EVR is the superior option right now.

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Evercore Inc (EVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.