Evotec SE Appoints Laetitia Rouxel As CFO

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO) announced its Supervisory Board has appointed Laetitia Rouxel as new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board effective 1 April 2023. She will take over from Enno Spillner whose contract will expire at the end of March.

Laetitia Rouxel has more than 25 years of finance experience in various sectors such as Life Sciences, Food, Cosmetics and Building industry. She started her career with finance and commercial roles in the Pharma industry at Pfizer and J&J.

