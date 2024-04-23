News & Insights

Evotec Appoints Christian Wojczewski As CEO

April 23, 2024 — 11:14 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE, a German drug discovery and development company, said it has appointed Christian Wojczewski as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 01 July 2024.

The company noted that Mario Polywka, who has led Evotec as Interim Chief Executive Officer since 03 January 2024, will retire from his position at the end of June and will also not seek re-election for his dormant Supervisory Board mandate, which expires with the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Wojczewski has more than 20 years of experience in various management positions, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Mediq and at Linde Healthcare.

