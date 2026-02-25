Evommune (EVMN) Price Target Increased by 37.87% to 55.08

The average one-year price target for Evommune (NYSE:EVMN) has been revised to $55.08 / share. This is an increase of 37.87% from the prior estimate of $39.95 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.46% from the latest reported closing price of $29.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evommune. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 1,900.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. holds 4,930K shares representing 15.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,459K shares representing 10.97% ownership of the company.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 1,927K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company.

Andera Partners holds 1,897K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company.

Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 1,441K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company.

