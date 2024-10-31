News & Insights

Evolv terminates CEO Peter George, Michael Ellenbogen named interim CEO

October 31, 2024 — 09:13 am EDT

Evolv (EVLV) announced that the company’s board terminated Peter George, president and CEO of Evolv, without cause, effective immediately. The board has appointed Michael Ellenbogen, Evolv’s chief innovation officer and a member of the board, as interim president and CEO. Ellenbogen is a security technology industry veteran who has been a part of Evolv’s leadership team since he co-founded the company in 2013.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

