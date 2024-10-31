Evolv terminates CEO Peter George, Michael Ellenbogen named interim CEO

Evolv (EVLV) announced that the company’s board terminated Peter George, president and CEO of Evolv, without cause, effective immediately. The board has appointed Michael Ellenbogen, Evolv’s chief innovation officer and a member of the board, as interim president and CEO. Ellenbogen is a security technology industry veteran who has been a part of Evolv’s leadership team since he co-founded the company in 2013.
