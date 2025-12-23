Evolutionary Tree Dumps 11,000 monday.com Shares for $3.6 Million

Key Points

Sold all 11,304 shares of monday.com; net position change of $3.55 million.

The fund had invested in monday.com since 2023.

On November 13, 2025, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY), exiting its $3.55 million position.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated November 13, 2025, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC sold its entire holding of monday.com, totaling 11,304 shares. The transaction value, based on average quarterly pricing, was $3,554,882. The fund now reports no position in the company, following normal trading activity for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

What else to know

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC fully divested from monday.com, which now represents 0% of its 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: MSFT: $8.85 million (9.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AMZN: $8.10 million (8.8% of AUM)

NYSE: NOW: $4.90 million (5.3% of AUM)

NYSE: RBLX: $4.74 million (5.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: NFLX: $4.55 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of November 12, 2025, shares of monday.com were priced at $159.11, down 38.94% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 56.34 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close November 12, 2025) $159.11 Market Capitalization $8.21 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.16 billion Net Income (TTM) $65.05 million

Company Snapshot

Offers a cloud-based Work OS platform enabling organizations to build custom workflow and project management applications; product suite includes solutions for marketing, CRM, software development, and operational management.

Generates revenue primarily through subscription-based licensing of its SaaS platform, with additional income from value-added services such as onboarding and customer support.

Serves a global customer base spanning enterprises, SMBs, government, and educational institutions across the United States, EMEA, and other international markets.

monday.com operates at scale as a leading provider of flexible work management software, supporting over 2,500 employees and a diversified international client base. The company leverages a modular, cloud-native platform to drive digital transformation and operational efficiency for organizations of all sizes. Its competitive advantage lies in its highly customizable, user-friendly interface and its ability to address a wide range of business functions within a single unified system.

Foolish take

Evolutionary Tree appears to have sold out of its monday.com position after its pullback had already occurred.

The SaaS stock had risen steadily since the end of the 2022 bear market. However, monday.com experienced its first significant pullback in years over the summer.

Evolutionary Tree invests primarily in tech stocks. Although Microsoft and Amazon are its largest positions, most of its positions are tech growth stocks like monday.com.

With this stock, the timing is interesting since Evolutionary Tree began accumulating its Monday.com shares in 2023. It appears to have begun buying shares close to the price where it unloaded its entire position in the third quarter of 2025. It also continued adding shares over the years, implying that it likely lost money on this stock.

Ultimately, we do not know why the fund exited its monday position. Still, given the recent revenue slowdown and what looks like a lack of gains over the last two years, Evolutionary Tree seems to feel like sometimes it is best to admit a mistake and move on, which is often a wise decision when specific positions do not work out as planned.

Glossary

13F AUM: Assets under management reported by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Divested: Sold off or disposed of an asset or investment, fully or partially, from a portfolio.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate; the mean annual growth rate of an investment over a specified period, assuming compounding.

Work OS: A cloud-based platform enabling users to build custom workflow and project management applications.

SaaS: Software as a Service; software delivered online via subscription rather than installed locally.

Value-added services: Additional services provided beyond the core product, such as onboarding or customer support, often for extra fees.

Cloud-native: Software designed specifically to run and scale efficiently in cloud computing environments.

Digital transformation: The integration of digital technology into all areas of a business to improve operations and value delivery.

Modular platform: A system built from separate components that can be independently developed, replaced, or upgraded.

Unified system: A single platform that integrates multiple business functions or processes for streamlined management.

