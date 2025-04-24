Evolution Petroleum Corporation Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Evolution Petroleum plans to announce Q3 2025 results on May 13, followed by a conference call on May 14.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation has announced that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial and operating results on May 13, 2025, after market closure. Following the release, a conference call will be held on May 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, featuring key executives including the President and CEO, CFO, and COO discussing the results. Participants can join via dial-in or through a webcast, with a replay available for one year. Evolution Petroleum is an independent energy company focused on enhancing shareholder returns through its investments in U.S. onshore oil and natural gas properties.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation has scheduled the release of its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The conference call and webcast following the results provide shareholders and analysts with an opportunity to engage directly with the company's leadership, promoting open communication.

The inclusion of key executives in the conference call suggests a proactive approach to addressing shareholder concerns and provides insights into the company's operational and financial strategies.

There is no specific information provided regarding financial performance or operational challenges, which may lead to speculation about the company's current standing and future outlook.

When will Evolution Petroleum announce its Q3 2025 results?

Evolution Petroleum will release its fiscal Q3 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, after market close.

Who will participate in the conference call?

Kelly Loyd, Ryan Stash, and Mark Bunch will participate in the conference call on May 14, 2025.

How can I join the conference call?

To join the conference call, dial (844) 481-2813 or (412) 317-0677 for international participants.

When is the webcast for the Q3 results?

The webcast will take place on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Where can I find more information about Evolution Petroleum?

Visit www.evolutionpetroleum.com for more information about Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

$EPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $EPM stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, after the market closes. Additionally, Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Stash, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, and Mark Bunch, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will review the results on a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast Details









Wednesday, May 14, 2025







10:00 a.m. Central Time







(844) 481-2813







(412) 317-0677







Dial-in participants should ask to join the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call.







https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ASNQRrWs







A webcast replay will be available through May 14, 2026, via the webcast link above and on Evolution's website at



www.ir.evolutionpetroleum.com



.









Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Visit www.evolutionpetroleum.com for more information.









(713) 935-0122







ir@evolutionpetroleum.com







This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



