Evolution Mining Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

Evolution Mining Limited has reported a change in Director James Askew’s indirect interest in the company’s securities. The change involves the acquisition of 6,397 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares through the vesting of Share Rights under the NED Equity Plan, bringing his total holdings to 1,007,657 shares. This update reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency in its financial disclosures.

