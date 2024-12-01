News & Insights

Stocks

Evolution Mining Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

December 01, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Evolution Mining Limited (AU:EVN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Evolution Mining Limited has reported a change in Director James Askew’s indirect interest in the company’s securities. The change involves the acquisition of 6,397 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares through the vesting of Share Rights under the NED Equity Plan, bringing his total holdings to 1,007,657 shares. This update reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency in its financial disclosures.

For further insights into AU:EVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAHPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.