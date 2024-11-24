Evolution Mining Issues New Unquoted Performance Rights

Evolution Mining Limited (AU:EVN) has released an update.

Evolution Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 227,466 unquoted performance rights under its employee incentive scheme. These securities are subject to transfer restrictions and will not be quoted on the ASX until these restrictions are lifted. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to motivate and retain its workforce.

