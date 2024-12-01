News & Insights

Evolution Mining Issues New Securities on ASX

December 01, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Evolution Mining Limited (AU:EVN) has released an update.

Evolution Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 6,397 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to motivate and retain talent. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it indicates potential growth and expansion strategies by Evolution Mining.

