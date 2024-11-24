Evolution Mining Issues New Performance Rights to Employees

Evolution Mining Limited (AU:EVN) has released an update.

Evolution Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 1,541,686 unquoted equity securities as part of their employee incentive scheme, highlighting their commitment to rewarding and retaining talent. These performance rights, not yet quoted on the ASX, are subject to transfer restrictions until the conditions are met. This move may intrigue investors as it reflects the company’s focus on bolstering its workforce for future growth.

