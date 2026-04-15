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Evolution Mining Gold Sales Fall Quarter-on-Quarter; Sees Full-Year Output On Track

April 15, 2026 — 09:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Evolution Mining Limited (EVN.AX) on Wednesday reported gold sales of 164 koz in the March quarter, down from 193 koz in the December quarter, taking year-to-date sales to 532 koz.

Copper sales came in at 8 kt in the March quarter, compared with 19 kt in the previous quarter, bringing year-to-date copper sales to 46 kt.

The company said it remains on track to deliver full-year gold production at costs lower than its original guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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