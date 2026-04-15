Evolution Mining Gold Sales Fall Quarter-on-Quarter; Sees Full-Year Output On Track

(RTTNews) - Evolution Mining Limited (EVN.AX) on Wednesday reported gold sales of 164 koz in the March quarter, down from 193 koz in the December quarter, taking year-to-date sales to 532 koz.

Copper sales came in at 8 kt in the March quarter, compared with 19 kt in the previous quarter, bringing year-to-date copper sales to 46 kt.

The company said it remains on track to deliver full-year gold production at costs lower than its original guidance.

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