Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) Price Target Increased by 16.49% to 13.17

The average one-year price target for Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) has been revised to $13.17 / share. This is an increase of 16.49% from the prior estimate of $11.30 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.17 to a high of $17.54 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.93% from the latest reported closing price of $14.46 / share.

Evolution Mining Maintains 1.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.80%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.33% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolution Mining. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 14.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVN is 0.28%, an increase of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.97% to 313,591K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 60,659K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,420K shares , representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVN by 5.54% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 55,405K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,129K shares , representing a decrease of 24.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVN by 9.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,752K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,555K shares , representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVN by 9.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,844K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,437K shares , representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVN by 11.53% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,779K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,072K shares , representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVN by 10.11% over the last quarter.

